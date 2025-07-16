Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 56 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 306,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

