Polymath Price Hits $0.0998 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $92.32 million and approximately $4.46 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00081985 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10251046 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,336.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.