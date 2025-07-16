Summit X LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $202.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.