Contrasting Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) and Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brink’s and Cap Gemini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cap Gemini 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brink’s currently has a consensus price target of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. Given Brink’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Cap Gemini.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Brink’s pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cap Gemini pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brink’s pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brink’s has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Brink’s and Cap Gemini”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $5.01 billion 0.77 $162.90 million $3.70 24.84 Cap Gemini $23.91 billion 1.14 $1.81 billion N/A N/A

Cap Gemini has higher revenue and earnings than Brink’s.

Risk & Volatility

Brink’s has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cap Gemini has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cap Gemini shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Brink’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and Cap Gemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 3.29% 82.89% 4.69% Cap Gemini N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brink’s beats Cap Gemini on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Cap Gemini

(Get Free Report)

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment, as well as designs and develops technological solutions in data strategy and architecture, data engineering, information governance, data science and analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven innovation fields. In addition, the company offers cloud infrastructure services for its clients to build an optimal, agile, and secure foundation for business transformations; and business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with Adobe, AWS, Aveva, Dassault Systèmes, DELL, Duck Creek, Google, Guidewire, IBM/Redhat, Intel, Majesco, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Nvidia, OpenText, Oracle, Pega, PTC, Qualcomm, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ServiceNow, Tenemos, UiPath, Unity, Verizon, and VMware. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

