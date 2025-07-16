Head-To-Head Contrast: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) & Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Butterfly Network and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 0 3 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 1 4.00

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.43%. Given Butterfly Network’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $82.06 million 5.29 -$72.49 million ($0.29) -6.05 Streamline Health Solutions $17.90 million 1.29 -$10.16 million ($2.28) -2.32

This table compares Butterfly Network and Streamline Health Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -75.56% -29.97% -21.13% Streamline Health Solutions -49.32% -68.23% -24.77%

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Streamline Health Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as professional services for large scale deployments; and ScanLab, an education-only app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning, enhancing the learning process. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

