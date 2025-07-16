Critical Survey: Traeger (NYSE:COOK) vs. Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) and Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Soupman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -5.00% -3.12% -1.07% Soupman N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Traeger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Soupman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $604.07 million 0.46 -$34.01 million ($0.23) -8.83 Soupman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Traeger and Soupman”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soupman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Traeger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Traeger and Soupman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 4 2 0 2.14 Soupman 0 0 0 0 0.00

Traeger currently has a consensus price target of $2.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than Soupman.

Summary

Traeger beats Soupman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Soupman

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

