Analyzing Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stora Enso Oyj and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stora Enso Oyj $9.79 billion 0.87 -$146.08 million ($0.13) -83.38 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV $3.01 billion 1.99 $429.88 million $0.66 14.76

Profitability

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stora Enso Oyj. Stora Enso Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Stora Enso Oyj and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stora Enso Oyj -1.01% -3.74% -1.93% Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 13.90% 135.86% 14.95%

Volatility & Risk

Stora Enso Oyj has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stora Enso Oyj and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stora Enso Oyj 2 0 0 0 1.00 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Stora Enso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Stora Enso Oyj pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays out 74.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV beats Stora Enso Oyj on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging. Its Packaging Solutions segment develops and sells fiber-based packaging products and services, including converting corrugated boards and carton boards; and new materials, such as formed fiber and wood foams into standard and bespoke packaging solutions for retail, e-commerce, and industrials. The company's Biomaterials segment provides various pulp for packaging, paper, tissue, specialties, and hygiene product producers; and tall oil and turpentine from biomass. Its Wood Products segment offers wood-based solutions, including digital tools for design and construction of building projects with wood; applications for windows and doors; and pellets for sustainable heating solutions. The company's Forest segment engages in sustainable forest management, as well as supplies wood. Its Paper segments offers portfolio of products for print and office use. The company's Other segment produces electricity and heat. It serves packaging manufacturers, brand owners, paper merchants, publishers, retailers, printing houses, converters, and construction companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

