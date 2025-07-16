Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average is $196.79. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

