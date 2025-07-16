Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $299.46 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 299,640,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,640,637 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.com. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frax is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

