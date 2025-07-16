ECOMI 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.03 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $56.26 million and $2.03 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,807.67 or 0.99803007 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,645.85 or 0.99667073 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About ECOMI
ECOMI is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 305,281,922,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,563,601,973 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
