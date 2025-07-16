COTI (COTI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.73 Million

COTI (COTI) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $129.00 million and $12.73 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,232,336,255 coins and its circulating supply is 2,232,330,954 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

