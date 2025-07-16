Analyzing Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Risk and Volatility

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Rosa has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of La Rosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -8.55% -17.64% -4.88% La Rosa -142.90% -155.71% -74.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $10.02 billion 0.51 -$445.00 million ($1.65) -5.69 La Rosa $69.45 million 0.08 -$14.45 million ($505.60) -0.01

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and La Rosa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Rosa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats La Rosa on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

