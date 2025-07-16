American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in American Express by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Express by 27,625.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American Express by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $886,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $600,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of AXP opened at $310.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.