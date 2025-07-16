Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,929 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 166,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

