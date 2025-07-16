Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.83.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
