Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.83.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Further Reading

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

