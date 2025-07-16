Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,696,000 after buying an additional 3,611,863 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,707.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,448,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,341,000 after buying an additional 1,397,104 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $97.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

