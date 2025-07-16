Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.67. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

