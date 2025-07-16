Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $306.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $309.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

