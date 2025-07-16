Equity Investment Corp Purchases 211,608 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up about 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $161,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GSK by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407,905 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 1,360.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,795 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in GSK by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,665,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

