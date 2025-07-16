James Investment Research Inc. Buys 168 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.