Shayne & Jacobs LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

