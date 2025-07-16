VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is FWG Holdings LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 3.5% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FWG Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 3.0%

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.