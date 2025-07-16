iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LMG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IWO opened at $287.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

