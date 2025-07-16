Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

