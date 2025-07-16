Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

