FWG Holdings LLC Buys 465 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $148.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.00, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $150.62.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

