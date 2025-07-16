Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CL opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

