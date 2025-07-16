Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

