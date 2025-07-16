Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,850,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,547,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,635,000 after acquiring an additional 193,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,279,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

