The Caldwell Partners International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Shares of CWL opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. Caldwell Partners International has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Caldwell Partners International Inc is a provider of executive search that specializes in the recruitment of executives for full-time and advisory roles. The company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis providing advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for filling of senior executive positions.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.