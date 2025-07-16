The Caldwell Partners International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
Shares of CWL opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. Caldwell Partners International has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.08.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caldwell Partners International
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These 2025 Outperformers Just Unlocked Buyback Fuel
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Delta Air Lines Stock Rallies on New Guidance—Can It Keep Going?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Expect Robust Growth From These 3 Cybersecurity Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.