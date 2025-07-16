Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises about 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $49,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 479.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 110.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

