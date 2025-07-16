Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 5.7%

NYSE:A opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.