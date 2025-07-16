Q3 EPS Estimate for Intuitive Surgical Boosted by Analyst

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $566.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Shares of ISRG opened at $512.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

