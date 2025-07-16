Stephens Inc. AR Sells 59,444 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,444 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $96.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.