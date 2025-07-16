OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after buying an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,414,000 after buying an additional 1,385,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BK opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

