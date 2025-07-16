DecisionPoint Financial LLC Invests $164,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Penney Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 292,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,311 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

