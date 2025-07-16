Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1%

Fastenal stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $4,106,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 565,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,200,378.16. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $452,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastenal stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

