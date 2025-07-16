James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TIP opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

