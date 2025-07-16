JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after buying an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,004.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after buying an additional 768,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.