James Investment Research Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.0%

DECK opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

