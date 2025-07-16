Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $470.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.61. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $554.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

