James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,776 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AVY stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

