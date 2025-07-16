SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $440.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

