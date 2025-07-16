Summit X LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

