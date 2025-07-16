DDD Partners LLC Invests $20.47 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $9,115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Galvan Research reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.