Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.0%

EL opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.