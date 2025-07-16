HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.