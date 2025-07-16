Richmond Brothers Inc. Purchases 1,574 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 2.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $420,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,091.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 911,972 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.