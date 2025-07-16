LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

