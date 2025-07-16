Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 85 ($1.14) to GBX 88 ($1.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.53) target price on shares of Afentra in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Afentra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Afentra

Afentra Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:AET opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96. Afentra has a 12-month low of GBX 33.07 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.63 million, a P/E ratio of 721.44 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Afentra news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 103,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £41,263.20 ($55,245.95). In the last three months, insiders purchased 101,363 shares of company stock worth $4,057,457. Company insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Afentra

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.